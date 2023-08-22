Former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry has returned to management as he has taken charge of the France Under-21 side.

Henry is now set to take the team to the 2024 Olympic Games, to be held in Paris next year.

The French Football Federation (FFF) had been looking for a new manager following the sacking of Sylvain Ripoll after France were knocked out by Ukraine in the quarter-finals of the European Under-21 Championships this summer.

Reports in France had suggested that Sabri Lamouchi was another candidate under consideration.

The FFF released a statement on Monday evening, saying: “Thierry Henry has been appointed as the new France U21 manager, up until 2025.

“The former French international will lead Les Bleuets through the upcoming qualifying campaign for the 2025 U21 Euros, as well as Olympic Games in Paris in 2024.”

Henry scored 51 goals from 123 appearances for France.

Euro 2025 qualifying starts on September 11 with an away trip against Slovenia.

The team that will compete in the Olympics will be an Under-23 side and will qualify for the tournament as hosts.

Henry’s last managerial role was for Montreal Impact, which he left in 2021, and he left his role as Belgium assistant manager to Roberto Martinez last year, as he searched for a new position as a head coach after the World Cup in Qatar.

The 2024 Olympic Games start on July 26.

