The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, has sided with the Black Stars following their poor display and early exit in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana’s quest to qualify to the next stage was crashed after a late gasp from Comoros ended their campaign in Cameroon.

The former Chairman of Dreams FC was, however, convinced that the players, who were selected, were in better form to represent the team in the 2021 AFCON.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ultimate Sports Show, he clearly affirmed that the current team was the best “we had to participate in the Africa continental games.

“I’m saying these are the best players we have who dedicated themselves to the national course at the moment.”

“The players who played are the best we have, they are the best, the Kamaldeen, Kofi Kyereh and co, they are the best we have at the moment believe me,” he stressed.

“So we should be patient and support them,” he told Asempa FM.

According to Mr Okraku, he believes Ghanaians should be patient and continue to support the team as the young team can develop with time.

“This is a new generation who recently tasted AFCON and this level of competition and they need our support, so we can only support them when we are cool and clear with our vision,” he claimed.