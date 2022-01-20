A 20-year-old, Eyram Botwe, is assisting the Akatsi District Police with investigations after he attempted to rob a Haojue Motorbike from an Okada rider.

The suspect, who was a pillion, was arrested on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, by members of the Agorve Community.

The suspect, 20-year-old Eyram Botwe.

Reports indicate Eyram engaged the services of the rider to convey him from AKatsi to Agorveh.

Upon reaching a section of the road near Agorveh township, he poured pepper powder into the eyes of the rider, causing both of them to fall to the ground.

Eyram absconded with the motorbike after a successful operation, abandoning the rider to his fate.

A shout for help by the victim attracted the community members who came to his aid, chased and apprehended the suspect.

Meanwhile, police in the area have cautioned attacks through this similar modus operandi have become a trend in the region, hence commercial motor riders must guard against such situations.

The suspect is expected to be put before court today, Thursday, January 20, 2022.