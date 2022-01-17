Slain Berekum police officer

Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare on Sunday, January 16, 2022, received the mortal remains of the police officer who died in the line of duty.

May be an image of 4 people, people playing musical instruments, people standing, trumpet and outdoors

Sergeant Bright Annobil (No. 38717) was stabbed to death by a suspect he was escorting at the Berekum Police Station in the Bono region.

May be an image of 14 people and outdoors

The parade which was held at the National Police Headquarters, Accra, was for the Police Administration to formally receive the mortal remains of the deceased officer.

May be an image of 7 people, people standing and outdoors

The IGP, members of the Police Management and Advisory Board (POMAB), other senior officers and some junior officers from the National Headquarters and Accra Region received the body of the deceased.

May be an image of 13 people, people standing, car and road

Also present were family members of the late fallen Sergeant.

May be an image of 6 people, people standing and road

The casket containing the body of the slain officer was driven in a hearse, paraded through the Police Hospital, Danquah Circle to the Police Headquarters was flanked by officers from the motorcades of Patrol Unit.

May be an image of 3 people, motorcycle and road

After the ceremony at the Headquarters, the body was conveyed under Police escort to Transitions Funeral Home for preservation.

May be an image of 4 people, motorcycle, road and street

The Police Administration is working with the bereaved family to give the officer a befitting burial.

May be an image of 8 people, people standing and outdoors