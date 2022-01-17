Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare on Sunday, January 16, 2022, received the mortal remains of the police officer who died in the line of duty.

Sergeant Bright Annobil (No. 38717) was stabbed to death by a suspect he was escorting at the Berekum Police Station in the Bono region.

The parade which was held at the National Police Headquarters, Accra, was for the Police Administration to formally receive the mortal remains of the deceased officer.

The IGP, members of the Police Management and Advisory Board (POMAB), other senior officers and some junior officers from the National Headquarters and Accra Region received the body of the deceased.

Also present were family members of the late fallen Sergeant.

The casket containing the body of the slain officer was driven in a hearse, paraded through the Police Hospital, Danquah Circle to the Police Headquarters was flanked by officers from the motorcades of Patrol Unit.

After the ceremony at the Headquarters, the body was conveyed under Police escort to Transitions Funeral Home for preservation.

The Police Administration is working with the bereaved family to give the officer a befitting burial.