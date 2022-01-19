Award winning broadcast sports journalist, Saddick Adams Obama, has punched holes into the system built by the Ghana Football Association to elect players for international duty.

He made this statement following the abysmal performance of Black Stars after early exit in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

Sports Journalist, Saddick Adams

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii sen, he stated that system of recruiting coaches and players to represent the country was ‘flinchy’ and manipulated to some persons’ advantage.

“We have built our football on flinchy structures, in recent years we have built our football around personalities,” he said.

“The FA president can boldly say we will question call-ups, this is not his fault because the system is designed that way so he sees it not to be a mistake,” he said.

“This is not done anywhere, this is supposed to be done by the technical directorate who only wants the interest of the country.

“The normal football structure or organogram is the most powerful institution in terms of the appointment and recruitment of coaches and is for the technical directorate, FA president has no business, the executive council has no business,” he told Asempa FM.

“It’s not done in any country that the executive council used one day to appoint the coaches for all the national teams in Ghana; 12 or 15 of them,” he stressed.

“Which technical know-how was used to select all the coaches for both male and female coaches?” he questioned.

According to him, the call-ups of some players into the national side were the cause of the abysmal display of the team in Cameroon.

“Under normal circumstances before you play for the Black Stars you need to have played two years consistent in league with unquestionable performance,” he revealed.

“The problem is the call-ups into the team, majority of the players did not deserve. They were selected because of some persons connected to the team,” he alleged.