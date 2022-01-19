National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammy Awuku, is urging party members to be disciplined ahead of its internal elections.

According to him, without “internal party discipline and cohesion” retaining power during the 2024 general election will be a mirage.

Mr Awuku was reacting to attacks of the current national executives by candidates vying for their position.

They accused the Freddie Blay-led executives of the shambolic parliamentary election results in the 2020 general election.

An aspiring General Secretary and former Member of Parliament for Suhum, Frederick Opare-Ansah, said the 2020 election results show the current national executives have been poor.

He, therefore, called for a change to enable the NPP break the eight in the 2024 general election.

But Mr Awuku on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday vehemently rejected Mr Opare-Ansah’s assertion.

He indicated that, no report conducted by the party after the 2020 elections indicted the national executives of wrongdoing.

Mr Awuku, who will not be seeking re-election, maintained that, they did a fantastic job in helping the NPP secure a presidential and parliamentary victory.

Moving forward, he said the most important virtue the NPP must extol as they jostle for positions is unity.

“Two things that will secure NPP victory in 2024 are maintaining internal party discipline and internal party cohesion. Instead of savage butchering, it should be limited more to a minor surgery,” he added.

He charged NPP members to be guided by the fact that, the things they say about themselves will be packaged and used against them by their opponents.