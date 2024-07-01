Former National Security Minister, Francis Poku, has expressed concerns about the growing disillusionment with democratic governance.

Speaking at a Republic Day lecture at the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFSC), Mr Poku highlighted that many people are losing faith in democracy, viewing military rule as a better alternative.

“I am telling you authoritatively that people are losing confidence in democracy, the instant reaction is military rule is better. It shouldn’t be so. Knowing what we’ve been through under military regime, why should they?” he quizzed on July 1.

He stressed the importance of addressing this issue to prevent further erosion of democratic principles. According to him, the failure to do so could lead Ghana towards another history of anocracy.

Mr Poku pointed out that anocracy, characterised by instability and factionalism following the end of strong leadership, has previously plagued Ghana.

He noted that before the 1992 Constitution, governments struggled to last more than 27 months.

He, therefore urged citizens to reflect on these issues and work towards strengthening democratic foundations to ensure stable and effective governance.

“We were going through a period of what we call anocary. When you have a strong person who occupies the throne for a very long time when he is not there, all kinds of things open up – anger and all factionalism and government don’t survive.

“After Nkrumah was the beginning of an anocracy and we did not see stability. Government did not last for more than 27 months until the 1992 Constitution. So this is a test and I believe that.”

