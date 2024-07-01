The Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Marketers Association of Ghana has expressed worry people may return to the use of charcoal due to the surge in prices of gas.

The Institute for Energy Security (IES) has predicted a 5% increase in LPG for the next two weeks.

However, Vice President, of the LPG Marketers Association, Gabriel Kumi on Adom FM Dwaso Nsem stated the increment could be more than 5% and clock 8%.

Mr Kumi predicted the price may further increase even after the 8% and will likely reduce the demand for LPG and people will substitute it for charcoal.

He said the current price per kilogram is about GH₵14.5 and if it increases by 8%, there will be about GH₵1.20 addition, bringing the price to between GH₵15.70 to GH₵16.

With this, Mr Kumi explained consumers will pay about GH₵240 for a 14.5-kilogram cylinder which will be too much.

“The experts are saying 5% but speaking to the BDCs and other information we have picked, it will further go up,” he said.

