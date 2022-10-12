Hearts of Oak legend, Bernard Dong Bortey, believes his former side can turn around their defeat against ASR Bamako on Sunday.

The Ghana Premier League powerhouse in the first leg of the second round of games in the CAF Confederations Cup qualifiers suffered a 3-0 defeat against the Malian side.

The Phobian Club will host the Malian club in the return leg at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Ahead of the game, Bortey, who won the Confederations Cup with Hearts of Oak believes the Rainbow Club can turn around the scoreline.

According to him, it is not over, adding that his former side will bounce back to win the game.

“I am not giving up because this is Hearts of Oak,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“I know these players don’t have the spirit to play for Hearts of Oak but I am pleading with the management to give me access to speak to the players.

“We did it against St, Georges in Obuasi and I will ensure we repeat that on Sunday against ASR Bamako.

“We must encourage the players because that is all that they need and for the supporters, they should come in their numbers to support the team.

“There will be a miracle on Sunday because this is Hearts of Oak,” he added.

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT.