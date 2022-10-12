Mohamed Salah hit the fastest hat-trick in Champions League history and Roberto Firmino bagged a brace as Liverpool came from behind to take a significant step towards the Last 16 of the Champions League with a 7-1 thumping of Rangers at Ibrox.

The hosts struck their first goal in the competition this season on 17 minutes when Scott Arfield was allowed to wander into space through the middle and a rifle a low shot beyond Alisson.

The Merseysiders responded and Firmino headed home a right-wing corner seven minutes later.

Liverpool dominated throughout the second half and Firmino snared his eighth goal of the season to polish off Joe Gomez’s excellent cross on 55 minutes.

Darwin Nunez then made sure of the points with a superb low finish from Firmino’s delightful flick past the hour.

Salah then came off the bench to rub salt in the wounds of the home defenders with a magnificent hat-trick inside seven minutes before Harvey Elliott knocked in a rebound.

The result means Liverpool strengthen their grip on second place in the pool with nine points from four games played. Napoli are first with 12 points and have qualified for the Last 16. Ajax are third on three while Rangers remain pointless and bow out of the competition.

Next up, Liverpool host champions Man City in the Premier League on Sunday. Rangers visit Motherwell in the SPL on the same day.