The Multimedia Group opens book of condolence for late Elvis Kwashie

The Multimedia Group Limited has opened a book of condolence for the late General Manager of Joy Brands, Elvis Koku Kwashie.

Sympathisers and loved ones are invited to the premises of Joy FM to sign the book.

The seasoned journalist died at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) on Tuesday night, December 28, after a short illness.

Several renowned people in the country have since been commiserating with the family and eulogising the late media practitioner.

Family of the late Elvis Kwashie have also shared their fond memories of the man they so loved and cherished.

According to them, he was the spiritual leader of the family and also served as an inspiration to them, not forgetting about childhood memories of him.

Until his painful demise, the family recognised him as a great pillar that held them together, describing him as a problem solver.

“We will miss him, he’s been an inspiration, and he’s been an amazing brother. He’s always there to listen. We will miss him but God knows best,” one of the sisters said.

“Koku has been such a wonderful person from childhood. He was so jovial, very much reserved and has been a pillar to this family. We are trusting God that during this time, he will see us through.”

In an interaction with JoyNews’ Ivy Setordjie, Elvis Kwashie’s younger brother, Selorm Komi Bonuedie, described his death as devastating.

“It’s a very devastating news because after my father passed on two years ago, everything [was] handed over to Elvis, my brother who was our spiritual leader, and our everything.”

“He calls himself a problem solver so whenever there is an issue, my mum always says, ‘wait Koku will come’’ and once Koku comes, there’s a solution to the problem. We thank God for giving him to us. As kid, I was very close to him, he was not just my brother; we were friends as well,” he recalled.

“He was always correcting us, even my dad so [after] becoming an editor, I was not surprised at all. I find it extremely difficult to refer to him in the past.”

Maternal uncle of the late Elvis Kwashie, Rev Joshua Dzidzornu recounted how adorable Elvis was as a child and how he grew to become a disciplinarian and wonderful nephew he has always been proud of.

He remembered how good Koku was to the family and even the extended family as well as everyone around him.

About Elvis Kwashie

Elvis Kwashie was a seasoned professional with more than two decades of experience in news media and communications (Print, Online, Radio & Television).

Before rejoining the Group in 2010 as News Editor, Elvis worked with Metropolitan Life Insurance Ghana as the Head of Corporate Marketing & Communications.

Before that, he worked mainly as a journalist with the Multimedia Group Limited, Network Herald and Groove FM.

He had rich experience in recruiting, grooming, coaching and supervising reporters and correspondents across the country. His strong leadership led to the receipt of numerous awards by journalists.

Mr Kwashie holds a certificate in Multimedia & Online Journalism from the International Institute of Journalism, Berlin-Germany, a certificate in Public Relations, Marketing and Advertising and a Diploma in Journalism from the Ghana Institute of Journalism.

While at MGL, he undertook courses on leadership at Harvard University in the United States.