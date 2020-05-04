The media has been paid not to pay attention to my songs – Bisa K’dei

Highlife singer, Ronald Kwaku Dei Appiah, popularly known as Bisa K’dei, is of the view that some media gatekeepers in Ghana have been paid to sabotage his music career.

According to him, he has heard of a backdoor agenda, where some people have taken money to stop promoting his music on the airwaves.

The ‘Brother Brother’ hitmaker made this assertion in a QnA section between him and his fans on social media with the hashtag, #AskBisaKdei.

When a fan asked a question about Bisa Kdei’s songs, he blamed the media for planning his downfall:

Joseph Yaw Agyei: Bisa please why the media didn’t pay attention to your music because me i don’t understand why.

Bisa K’dei: It’s an agenda. They have taken some money to do that. If you love my music keep loving it. The media is fake #AskBisaKdei.

From where I see things, Stonebwoy is one hardworking guy who is really doing most for the country. Can we stop this comparison and keep pushing each other?

Truth is, it’s not easy to put this country on the map, especially when some media guys keep discouraging our hard works, he tweeted.