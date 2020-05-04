Your television set should be tuned and glued to the number one entertainment channel, Joy Prime, amid this Coronavirus pandemic as people living with Asthma will be given health tit-bits on how to live restfully on May 5, 2020 – 7:am to 9:am.

Resource persons ready to educate on the platform are Dr Edem Sarbah, Resident Department of Child Health, Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and Dr Benedict Calys-Tagoe, who is also an epidemiologist and Senior Lecturer, University of Ghana Medical School.

The show, hosted by Jay Foley and Emefa, will also have Information and Technology expert and host of Joy FM’s Geek Squad, Kobby Spiky Nkrumah, educate viewers on hacking technicalities.