The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) (http://ICIEC.IsDB.org), a Shariah-based multilateral insurer and integral member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, is delighted to announce a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ZTE Corporation. This MoU was officially signed at the IsDB Group Annual Meeting 2024, held at the InterContinental Hotel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Mr. Oussama Kaissi, CEO of ICIEC, and Mr. Kevin Xiao, Director at ZTE, were the signatories of this strategic agreement.

This MoU focuses on leveraging ICIEC’s insurance solutions to facilitate ZTE’s supply of telecom network equipment and training to major telecom operators within ICIEC member states. ICIEC has a proven track record of facilitating critical telecom equipment supply through its specific transaction insurance solutions, as demonstrated by its successful collaboration with operators like Uzbektelecom in Uzbekistan. We are confident that this MoU will further enhance our ability to provide cutting-edge telecom infrastructure and connectivity to our member states .

Mr. Oussama Kaissi, CEO of ICIEC, stated: “We are thrilled to announce the expansion of our partnership with ZTE, a leading global provider of telecommunications equipment and network solutions. Through the signing of this MoU, we aim to further our joint efforts in bolstering the telecommunications infrastructure within ICIEC member states. Our collaboration will leverage ICIEC’s insurance solutions and ZTE’s expertise in the supply of telecom network equipment and knowledge transfer, to provide our member states with access to cutting-edge technological solutions that meet their evolving needs .”

About The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC):

ICIEC commenced operations in 1994 to strengthen economic relations between OIC Member States and promote intra-OIC trade and investments by providing risk mitigation tools and financial solutions. The Corporation is uniquely the only Islamic multilateral insurer in the world. It has led from the front in delivering a comprehensive suite of solutions to companies and parties in its 49 Member States. ICIEC, for the 16th consecutive year, maintained an “Aa3” insurance financial strength credit rating from Moody’s, ranking the Corporation among the top of the Credit and Political Risk Insurance (CPRI) Industry. Additionally, ICIEC has been assigned a First-Time AA- long-term Issuer Credit Rating by S&P with Stable Outlook. ICIEC’s resilience is underpinned by its sound underwriting, reinsurance, and risk management policies. Cumulatively, ICIEC has insured more than US$ 108bn in trade and investment. ICIEC activities are directed to specific sectors – energy, manufacturing, infrastructure, healthcare, and agriculture.

For more information, visit: http://ICIEC.IsDB.org