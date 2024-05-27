On 21 May 2024, the Indonesian Embassy in Windhoek in collaboration with the Honorary Consul of Namibia for Indonesia held the Indonesia – Namibia Business Forum with the theme “Strengthening Indonesia-Namibia Economic Partnership” at the Windhoek Country Club Hotel, Windhoek, Namibia.

The event was attended by around 35 participants from the Government, State Owned Enterprises and Namibian business people. The business forum aims to introduce Indonesia’s economic potentialities and disemminate the program activities of the 2nd Indonesia Africa Forum (II IAF) in Bali, 3-4 September 2024, and the 39th Trade Expo Indonesia that will be held in BSD City, Banten on 9-12 October 2024 with the expectation to encourage the Namibian delegations to attend these two events to strengthen economic cooperation relations (especially trade and investment) between Indonesia and Namibia.

In his remarks, the Indonesian Ambassador to Namibia, Wisnu Edi Pratignyo, hoped that the presence of the Government, SOEs, and Namibian business actors at the II Indonesia-Africa Forum could expand trade and investment in diverse fields between the two countries.

“The presence of the Namibian delegations open up opportunities for us to further expand cooperation that are mutually beneficial between Indonesia and the African people,” said Ambassador Wisnu.

The Indonesia – Namibia Business Forum received enormous interest from the participants who attended. A number of participants showed interest in several Indonesian trade products, including palm oil, textiles and food and beverages products, as well as the concept of cooperation that could be built by the two countries.

