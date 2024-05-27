Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has backed Jack Grealish to return to form after “struggles” this season.

After playing a key role in City’s historic Treble success last season, including being a starter in both the FA Cup and Champions League finals, Grealish has been on the outside of this term’s run-in.

Grealish, 28, started both legs of the Champions League quarter-final defeat by Real Madrid but featured for only 10 minutes in City’s five games in May.

He was an unused substitute in key Premier League games against Tottenham and West Ham and was on the bench throughout the FA Cup final defeat by Manchester United.

Guardiola instead opted for Jeremy Doku off the bench and the Belgium winger scored in the 2-1 defeat.

While he was named in Gareth Southgate’s initial 33-man squad, Grealish cannot be completely certain of his place at Euro 2024 given the attacking options at England’s disposal.

But Guardiola doesn’t see any significant issues with his £100m record signing.

“He will be back,” said the City manager.

“He’s struggled this season and Jeremy has made an incredible step forward as everyone has seen in the last games. But Jack will be back at the level of last season, I’m pretty sure.”

Summer changes at City?

Guardiola has already said he is committed to the final year of his City contract.

He does have issues to address this summer though, even after a season in which his side became the first team in English football history to win four league titles in a row.

At 32, Kevin de Bruyne has one year left on his current deal but, not for the first time this season, looked a shadow of his usual self against United and was replaced after less than an hour.

Midfielder Kalvin Phillips is likely to leave the club this summer after his disastrous loan move to West Ham.

There are also question marks over first-choice goalkeeper Ederson, who has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, and understudy Stefan Ortega, who was at fault for the opening goal against United and also has a contract that expires in 2025.

City paid Wolves £53m for midfielder Matheus Nunes in September but he started just seven Premier League games, only one since February, and like Grealish remained on the bench as the campaign reached its climax.

“I know some players have to take a decision on whether they stay with us and some players might come,” said Guardiola.

“My sporting director says everything is fine for next year but right now, I don’t know what might happen.”

There is likely to be one significant addition to the squad next season in the form of 20-year-old wide-man Savio.

The Brazilian has been outstanding in Girona’s amazing La Liga campaign, which has qualified them for the expanded Champions League.

He was already on loan from another City Football Group club, Troyes, and his switch to Manchester is expected to be confirmed in the next few weeks.