About eleven persons have been reported dead with others in critical condition following an accident at Alipe in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah region.

Reports indicate the accident involved a DAF Tipper truck with registration number NR 578-F and a Toyota minibus with registration number AS 2872-20.

The DAF truck which was transporting sand was said to be traveling from Yapei to Tamale while the Toyota driver, identified as Akonsi Sumaila, now deceased, was traveling from Tamale to Kumasi with 18 passengers on board his vehicle.

Though the cause of the accident is not immediately known, information gathered suggests that on reaching a section of the road at Alipe on the Tamale-Buipe Highway, the deceased driver veered off his lane and collided head-on with the DAF Tipper truck.

The Central Gonja District Police Commander, Kwame Nimo, confirmed the incident in an interview with Adom News.

ALSO READ:

According to him, the driver, together with eight other male adults, one female adult, and one child died on the spot while five persons sustained various degrees of injuries.

The injured were rushed to the Yapei Health Centre and later conveyed by ambulance to the Tamale Teaching Hospital for treatment.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited in the hospital’s mortuary for preservation and autopsy.