A man, believed to be a Beninois, has been arrested while others are on the run following the murder of a four-year-old boy, Kevin Adom Amponsah, a kindergarten pupil at Pokuase.

The father, Frank Amponsah, said he strongly believes his neighbours who are Beninois were behind the murder of his son. The neighbours claimed he was electrocuted to death.

He said he had a distress call that the child had been electrocuted but upon arrival at the scene, he realised that there was no power in the electric cable planted in the child’s hands.

Four year-old boy murdered at Pokuase

He explained in an interview with Adom News that he was of a strong conviction his son was poisoned per what he saw at the scene.

READ ALSO:

Mr Amponsah rushed the child to the hospital but he was pronounced dead.

According to him, his son was sociable and was always seen in the company of the suspected killers.

Four yr-old boy murdered at Pokuase (Suspect)

The Beninois, he noted, have fled the area after news of his son went viral but luck eluded one who is currently in police grips.

While investigations are underway, the father says they are preparing to retrieve the body from the morgue for burial.

The deceased’s Sunday School Teacher, Jacklyn Nyame, said the church (Love Community Baptist) and the community are still in shock following the death of such a lively boy.

She said her son is the deceased’s classmate as well and they shared lively moments together until his demise.

Madam Nyame also revealed that the suspects are known for selling spiritual drugs for favour, marriage, power, sex etc and host consultations for people.

Meanwhile, a search in the home of the suspected killers’ uncovered bottles with strange concoctions.

Four yr-old boy murdered at Pokuase

Young Kelvin’s body was also discovered in a bush with a plaster on his forehead and his father’s picture and a tag with the inscription ‘Monday Kojo Frank’ on it.