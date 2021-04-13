Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has urged Muslims across the country to remember their loved ones and the nation in prayers as they begin the annual month-long Ramadan fast on Tuesday.

“Let us use this period of devotion and purity to pray for the continuous peace and prosperity of our country, and the well-being of loved ones,” he said.

In a brief message posted on his Facebook page Tuesday, Dr Bawumia urged Muslims to use the holy month of Ramadan to reinforce the importance of peaceful coexistence between Muslims and people of other faith.

“The sacred month of Ramadan offers a unique opportunity to renew our faith in the Almighty Allah, and also show love and kindness to all, regardless of their religious affiliation to reinforce the importance of our peaceful coexistence as a people,” he said.

The Vice President also called for continuous observation of the Covid-19 safety protocols, especially in the various mosques.

“Let us also be mindful of the presence of Covid-19 and continue to observe the safety protocols, especially in our various mosques,” he added.

Below is Dr Bawumia’s post on Facebook: