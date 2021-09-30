Ahead of the season premiere of Adom TV’s The Big Talent Show on Sunday, October 3, 2021, one of the contestants, Bernice Yankah, also known as ‘Bie Gya’, has challenged Adom TV presenter Tima Kumkum to a dance battle.

It was obvious the contestant was poised to showcase her talent when she schooled Tima Kumkum on the latest moves when it comes to dancing in Ghana.

According to Bie Gya, she believes dancing is the talent God gave her, adding that, she cannot wait to showcase it to the world.

MORE:

The maiden edition of the talent show will be telecast live on Adom TV, hence patrons will have the opportunity to watch it from their various homes.

Viewers are expected to tune in at 8:30 pm every Sunday for the next 13 weeks to make their Sunday evening a special one.