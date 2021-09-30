The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, has hinted of a war to be wagged against Electoral Commission (EC) officials who manipulate electoral results.

He made the revelation on Accra-based Starr FM, stating the outfit has the mandate to prosecute Presiding and Returning Officers who are culpable in such acts.

“False declaration in respect of elections. The public should know this; I’m not the Supreme Court, but thankfully I don’t have to wait for the collation of the pink sheets at the Supreme Court to make a case. If you’re a Returning Officer or Presiding Officer, and you change results, I’m coming for you,” he warned.

He was optimistic the initiative will make easier, the job of petitioners who wish to challenge the outcome of elections.

“Immediately you declare the results, I’m calling for it, and I’m matching polling station to polling station; what you have done and if I find discrepancies…then you should be answering to me as to why from the transfer from the pink sheets to the blue sheets, there is a gap.

“So immediately you are not offering a reasonable excuse, I’m prosecuting you for that offence,” he added.

Meanwhile, the outfit, he noted, will begin to roll out cases in October 2021.