The craze for the latest iPhone 13 and issues surrounding it has caused the trading of verbal blows between Efia Odo and Sista Afia.

The duo had earlier been in a squabble online over some body-shaming comments Efia Odo made against Sista Afia.

Their beef, however, died down after Efia graced her rival’s birthday party back on November 9, 2020.

In a latest development, their rivalry has been rekindled over some gestures Sista Afia made in reaction to Efia Odo’s post.

Recall the actress took to her social media platform to call out Ghanaians, especially celebrities who are flaunting their newly-released iPhone. To Efia, the action is simply embarrassing.

Sista Afia, expressing her opinion, replied with ‘mtchww’ – a popular sigh of disapproval – and that has attracted Efia’s fury.

In a counter-rebuttal, Efia tagged the songstress a hippopotamus who needs clout to electrify her dying career.

She went as far as making an animation of a hippo dancing to Sista Afia’s music.

Sista Afia, who wanted to have the last laugh, also posted a video of a skeleton finding it hard to stay balanced and she described that as how Efia Odo looks like.