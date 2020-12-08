Prior to the official announcement of the Presidential elections by the Electoral Commission (EC), former President John Dramani Mahama has thanked his supporters for voting for change.

He again thanked them for giving the National Democratic Congress (NDC) a working majority in the next Parliament in a tweet he made on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

Both parties, incumbent and opposition have declared themselves winners in the ongoing polls though the EC was yet to make the final declaration.

Meanwhile, NDC’s General Secretary, Asiedu Nketia, has asked their party agents to disallow recounting at various collation centres due to alleged attempts by the New Patriotic Party to rig the elections.

MORE:

Read John Mahama’s tweet below:

Thank you for voting for change and giving the NDC a working majority in the next Parliament. Thank you Ghana.