Fire has razed down the seven-bedroom apartment of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) chairman for Ejisu-Kobirim.

The NPP chair suspects arson attacks in the fire incident.

Samuel Oduro Frimpong blamed internal party wrangling in the NPP for the fire after he campaigned for the party’s parliamentary candidate for Ejisu, John Ampontuah Kumah.

He told JoyNews’ Ohemeng Tawiah the arsonists might have carried through their threats to deal with him and promised to lodge an official complaint with the police.

