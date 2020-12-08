General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has said that the citizens must be ready to protect their ballot and make sure that nobody steals their verdict.

Mr Nketia explained that the party has won 141 parliamentary seats in the just-ended general election.

He also projected that the NDC flagbearer, John Mahama is in the lead and poised for victory when the EC announces the winner of the elections later today.

He further highlighted some calls for recounting at collation centres by NPP members which he deemed illegal.

He made this known at an emergency press conference Tuesday.

According to him, the tactic is an attempt by the governing party to manipulate the results of the elections.

He also alleged that collation of ballot in some districts of the Electoral Commission have not started.

On the back of this, the NDC General Secretary questioned the capacity of the EC to announce the results of the polls, if the development is anything to go by.