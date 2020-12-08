The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is claiming to have won majority in Parliament.

The party’s General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, said they have won 141 seats out of the 275 constituencies in Monday’s December 7, 2020, general election.

The NDC scribe, who is popularly called General Mosquito, made the claim at a press conference at the NDC headquarters at Adabraka.

NDC General Secretary, Asiedu Nketia

He indicated that its tally shows that its presidential candidate, former President John Dramani Mahama, is also on course to win the presidential race.

“With this clear majority, it means the NDC will select the next Speaker and next first Deputy Speaker of Parliament. Collation so far shows that former President Mahama is ahead and we are expecting that the EC will come out and declare him the next President-elect,” he noted.