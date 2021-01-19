The Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union (TEWU) has announced a suspension of its nationwide strike which began on Wednesday, January 13, 2021.

This follows a meeting held with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission over their conditions of service which triggered the strike.

A statement, signed by the National Chairman and Secretary, indicated they have come to an agreement with the government on issues they presented.

They have since urged members to return to work as the leadership continues to engage the government on implementation of the issues.

