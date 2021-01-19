Former captain of the Black Stars, Stephen Appiah, has flaunted to his fans a never-seen photo of himself in the company of his two sons.

He and his young adults, Rodney and Larry Appiah were spotted at an airport, posing for the camera.

The photos prove the siblings are as stylish as their father, with Larry in braids and Rodney wearing an afro.

Both sons are aspiring international footballers, having been inspired by the Ghanaian legend.

Celebrities, both in Ghana and beyond have shown love to the family, with a few describing them as a blessed generation.