Traders at the Acheamfuor market in Kumasi are worried by the sluggish pace of trading activities amidst escalating tensions between families claiming ownership of the land.

They express dismay over the impact of the ongoing dispute on their businesses.

According to them, the uncertainty over land ownership is deterring customers from visiting the market to purchase their goods.

The situation, they noted has affected maintenance of the market with all washrooms being locked and sanitation deteriorating.

The market serves as a hub for various vendors and transporters who take passengers to different regions across the country.

In an interview with Citi News, Jacob Bafo, a station master, reflects on the dire situation.

“If not for the disturbances here, this bus would have been full by now, but because of the disturbances, passengers are even scared to come here and board the bus, so our businesses have been badly affected. We pray that all these will end so that we can go about our activities” he said.

Gyamfi Gideon, the station chairman, stressed the significant decline in customer footfall and the worsening sanitation issues.

“Ever since this tension started, our businesses have been very slow. There has been a reduction in the number of passengers who come here to board our buses. The market is also battling with filth; things are just not moving well since this tension started” he noted

Stephen Amo Boahen, another driver at the market, disclosed the challenges posed by the closure of washrooms.

“Our washrooms here are all locked due to the incident, and this is really affecting those of us who operate here. Now, visiting the washroom is a big challenge. We are calling on relevant authorities to intervene” he appealed.

