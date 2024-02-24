The Agogo Traditional Council has formally appealed to President Akufo-Addo to instruct the National Communications Authority (NCA) to reopen Salt FM.

The radio station, owned by prominent businessman, Ohene Kwame Frimpong was shutdown on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, due to failure to renew the broadcasting authorization, as per a notice issued by the NCA.

Following the closure, a some residents in Agogo took to the streets in protest against the NCA’s decision.

There were rumours that, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Asante Akim North, Andy Appiah-Kubi who is also opening a radio station might have influenced the NCA’s move – an allegation he has vehemently denied.

The Omanhene of the Agogo Traditional Area, Nana Akuoko Sarpong in a letter to President Akufo-Addo said Salt FM is the only source of information for over sixty-five (65) towns and villages in the area.

It being closed, he indicated means the people have been denied the right to information.

Nana Akuoko Sarpong therefore called on the President to let NCA allow the radio station to operate while they work around the clock to renew their broadcasting authorization.

Below is the Agogo Traditional Council’s full letter:

I write to your high office to humbly request your intervention to direct the National Communication Authority (NCA) to reopen Salt FM 95.9MHz.

On Tuesday, February 6, 2024 the NCA closed down Salt FM 95.9MHz. in Agogo due to the FM Station’s refusal to renew their license on time.

It is understood based on the information I received from the management of the station that the license in question expired on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

I therefore plead your honorable office to be considerate and allow Salt FM 95.9MHz to operate while they take positive steps to renew their license within the shortest possible time.

The Agogo Traditional Area is made up of over sixty-five (65) towns and villages. This request is necessitated by the current adverse effects being suffered by the people within the over sixty-five (65) towns and villages who depend heavily on Salt FM 95.9MHz for information.

Salt FM 95.9MHz over the years has been key in fostering community and national development dialogues within Agogo and neighbouring communities and the dissemination of information. This media station has also been a key development partner of the Agogo Traditional Council, and its continuous closure disturbs the communication grid between my beloved Traditional Area, it’s adjoining towns and villages and the rest of the country since almost all of the over sixty-five (65) towns and villages are dependant on Salt FM 95.9MHz for news, entertainment and other important information.

After my engagement with the management of Salt FM, they have promised to rectify all infractions and to take positive steps to renew their license and any other such requirements before the end of the first quarter of 2024 (i.e. before the end of March 2024).

I therefore humbly request that you intervene and direct the National Communication Authority (NCA) to reopen Salt FM 95.9MHz and allow them the opportunity to rectify every paper work for ratification. I count on your unwavering cooperation.

