The Teletubbies sun baby is going to be a mom!

Jess Smith – known for playing the character as an infant on the original run of the delightfully surreal children’s television show that became a phenomenon during the late 1990s — is expecting her first baby, she revealed on Instagram Wednesday.

“When two becomes three,” she captioned a strip of ultrasound photos, tagging partner Ricky Latham.

“The Teletubbies sun baby is having her own sun baby,” one commenter wrote.

Smith was just 9 months old when she was cast as the show’s smiling baby sun. She finally went public with the news as a college freshman in 2014.

Her baby news comes just a year after a Teletubbies reboot was announced by Netflix. The new series is narrated by Tituss Burgess, with performers Rachelle Beinart, Rebecca Hyland, Nick Chee Ping Kellington, Jeremiah Krage portraying the iconic characters.

Teletubbies will also feature “Tummy Tales” hosted by Julia Pulo, songs that promise to get the entire family dancing along.

Although the new series has its differences, there are plenty of nods to the original series — from the whimsical theme song and adorable Sun Babies to the catchphrases the characters say.