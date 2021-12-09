A primary one pupil of T.I Ahmadiyya School in Kumasi has been killed in an accident involving a long-vehicle truck at Asafo in the Ashanti Region.

Six-year-old Princess Atsu Bema in school uniform, was heading to a food joint after closing from school when she was struck by the tail-end of the trailer.

A vehicle with registration number 5497-11 whilst negotiating a sharp curve knocked down the girl and run-over her head.

As family and friends gather at the accident scene, tears flowed.

Residents conversed in astonishment, a sorrowful moment on Asafo-Graphic Street.

A witness, Kwaku Amankwa, disclosed what he saw.

Some angry residents say they have consistently engaged wholesale shops to avoid offloading goods from long trucks in the area to avert such incidents.

Assembly member of the Asafo electoral area, Ernest Okai, said the wholesalers have consistently defied orders from the KMA to desist from offloading goods in the area.

The killing of the girl is a clarion call for immediate action to stop them.

Watch video below: