Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Dr. Stephen Amoah has denied assertions of failing to appear in court after he had been arrested by the police for offending road traffic regulations.

Speaking on NewsNight on Thursday, Dr. Amoah said the whole story resulted from a miscommunication on the part of the Police.

The legislator expressed surprise while speaking with Evans Mensah in an interview, stressing that he was not informed about having to appear in court.

“The Prosecutor himself came there and informed the court that it was a miscommunication and they pleaded with the court to either withdraw or quash the bench warrant. I was surprised because Evans, I had never been invited to go to the Court, never.

In fact, even the charge sheet was given to me today in the presence of my lawyers and they were shocked so all those issues, all those hullaballoo, I really didn’t understand what was going on. I was so shocked, In fact, I’m shocked about everything and all that I can say is that because the issue is in court, I can’t say much,” he told Evans Mensah.

The Police on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, sought a bench warrant for the arrest of Dr. Stephen Amoah, the MP for Nhyiaeso for failing to appear before the La Magistrate Court.

According to the Police, the MP had been charged with various road traffic offences.

Later on Thursday, December 9, 2021, the Police issued a statement indicating that the MP had turned himself in and pleaded with the Court to revoke the arrest warrant.

But Dr. Amoah noted he was unaware of any road traffic offences and was never provided with any charge sheet as stated by the Police.

“The things they are saying about all those offences, I don’t know anything about that, God is my witness. Whatever they want to say they should go ahead, after that everybody will know the truth. They did not give me any charge sheet, the charge sheet was given to me today in court and my lawyer was even shocked. They never asked me to come to the Court, this is not any crime that I can run away,” he said.

According to him, the Police erred in publicly displaying his name and vehicle.

“We are politically exposed and I am a political risk factor. Why should the Police put my name alongside my car number in the public domain? What crime have I committed? Do they want to kill me? Now I cannot even be driving around,” he lamented.