Prudential Bank Limited’s credentials as the bank that facilitates the growth and development of local business was reinforced when the bank was honoured as the ‘Oil and Gas Service Provider of the Year’ at the 8th Ghana Oil and Gas Awards in Accra.

The awards, which was held on Friday, December 3, 2021 at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra, rewarded the efforts of players in developing Ghana’s oil and gas sector.

Commenting on the award, the Executive Head of Business of Prudential Bank, Ebo Quayson, said being a Ghanaian bank brings a unique responsibility of ensuring that local businesses grow and thrive as they develop their full potential to compete effectively in the global market.

“As an indigenous Ghanaian bank, we have a strong affinity to local businesses because we understand their needs and work relentlessly to provide them with the appropriate financial solutions,” Mr Quayson noted.

Mr Quayson further encouraged local businesses not to hesitate in approaching financial experts such as Prudential Bank when they need financial advice and assistance.

He said “Prudential Bank, for instance, has a team of business and financial experts who are always ready to offer business advice and guide businesses through turbulent times. We have a firm commitment to support local businesses which we take very seriously, so I encourage all local businesses to approach us when they need help”.

According to the organisers of the Awards, stakeholders in Ghana’s oil and gas industry who excel need to be honoured.

They noted that “We look out for operators in the oil and gas sector who are the very best at what they do. The Ghanaian economy has become increasingly reliant on energy which has sustained growth and development over the past 7 decades. In times like this, when the Oil and Gas sector is faced with consistent challenges, the ability of organizations as well as the people involved in the industry to deliver the technologies, financial packages, insurance products, best practices, and initiatives to succeed is crucial.”

The GOGA is organised annually by Xodus Communications Limited to showcase activities and achievements of companies in the oil and gas sector in the past year.

The awards recognize achievements from both local and international companies involved in Ghana’s oil and gas sector and reward those that have played a defining role in moving the industry forward.

The 2021 edition saw a cross-section of oil and gas players and stakeholders recognised and awarded from government, upstream, midstream, downstream, regulators, civil society, financial institutions, and insurers, among others.