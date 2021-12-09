The Police in Tema on Monday, December 6, 2021, shot dead one suspected armed robber, while the other accomplice escaped during a shootout with the Golf City Police Motorbike Patrol team.

Following a distress call about the robbery attack in the area, a police patrol team immediately responded and pursued the two suspects who were on a motorbike with registration number covered with a black polythene bag.

The suspects engaged the police in a shootout leading to the death of one suspect.

The second suspect managed to escape.

A search on the deceased led to the retrieval of one Samsung 412 mobile phone, one Nokia keypad phone, GH10,00, and one black pistol.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Tema General Hospital awaiting identification and autopsy.

The Police have also mounted a manhunt to arrest the second suspect who is believed to be limping on one leg.

