The Ghana Education Service (GES) has directed heads of Senior High Schools to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all students in their various facilities despite the ongoing strike action.

The Service also asked heads of basic schools not to shut down their facilities.

On Monday, the leadership of various teacher unions in the Pre-Tertiary Education Sector embarked on an indefinite strike due to government’s failure to grant them a 20% Cost of Living Allowance amidst the current high inflation rate and increase in the price of goods and services, among others.

In a statement reacting to the industrial action, GES said it will readily engage with teachers to ensure they return to their posts.

The GES further urged parents and guardians to remain calm following the industrial action taken by four teacher unions.

Meanwhile, the Ghana TVET Service says its teaching personnel are not part of the strike being carried out by the said teacher unions.

According to the Service, their teachers are at post providing the needed skills and training to students.