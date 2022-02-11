The activities of some ‘wee’ smokers around Ahmadiyya Junior Secondary School in the Kintampo municipality of the Bono East Region have allegedly led to the burning of the form 3 classroom.



According to the teachers of the school, they suspect the ‘wee’ smokers, who smoke around the school at night, set the school ablaze on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.



Narrating the ordeal of the school during the mid-day news on Accra 100.5 FM on Thursday, February 10, 2022, a teacher of the school ruled out any electrical fault as the cause of the fire.



He said it is the activities of the said ‘wee’ smokers that led to the outbreak of the fire at the JHS form 3A classroom.





“It beats our imagination as school managers, how the school is being treated by the locals in the Kintampo area.



“Not too long they broke into the JHS form 2B classroom and made away with some desktop computers,” he lamented.



He said since the security man retired, the school had not seen peace with issues of theft, classroom toileting among others.



He explained that school managers suspect some old students are part of the problems of the school in recent times.