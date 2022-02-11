Communications Director of Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum, has opened up on the reason behind the assistant coach for Borussia Dortmund, Otto Addo’s absence from the Africa Cup of Nations.

The former assistant coach for the Black Stars couldn’t join the team in January for the continental games in Cameroon in January.

Speaking on Kumasi-based radio, Sikka FM, he noted that the club failed to release the Ghanaian for the AFCON since it wasn’t time for an international break.

“Dortmund was not ready to release Otto Addo for the Afcon since it was not time for international break,” Mr Twum revealed.

The Borussia Dortmund talent development coach has been confirmed to be the head coach for the Nigeria game.

Otto will be supported by former Norwich City and Brighton & Hove Albion manager, Chris Hughton, who will act as the new technical advisor to the Black Stars.

The decision was taken by the Executive Council of the GFA at a meeting held in Accra on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.