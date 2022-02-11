Actress, entrepreneur and musician Michelle Diamond, popularly known as Michy, has given due credit to her ex-lover dancehall musician Shatta Wale for unearthing and nurturing her music talent.

According to her, she was groomed into a professional music gem when she lived together with the ‘Ayoo’ hitmaker some few years ago.

Without mincing words, the ‘Low Tempo’ hitmaker said Shatta Wale also wrote songs for her including their Low Tempo song which has since garnered over five million views on YouTube.

I can say he discovered that part of me in a more professional way as a profession but I have always been singing at school and church, I was all about entertainment…

He wrote Low Tempo for me. I have some unreleased songs with him and I will drop them in time.

When asked why she hasn’t paid much attention to her music career, Michy said it was due to the fact that she fears how Ghanaians will welcome her craft — She wouldn’t want to be subjected to trolls.

Let’s say fear maybe.. you know how we are in this country where people are very judgemental so I want it to be perfect.

I didn’t even know I could do some things. Every time I surprise myself. I can’t even settle on songs for an EP. That’s like the most difficult thing but this year we are dropping something.

Michy quadruples as a musician, actor, businesswoman and a law student who is currently on her LLB program. She plans to specialise in Criminal Law after the aforementioned stage.

Additionally, Michy is a cast in YN Productions’ forthcoming movie ‘The Men We Love’—and the producer, Yvonne Nelson, described her acting skill as ‘outstanding’.