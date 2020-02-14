Four teacher unions have rejected a newly parliamentary proposed management structure of pre-tertiary education in the country.

The new management structure is contained in the Pre-tertiary Education Bill, 2019 currently before parliament.

The teacher unions argued that the new management structure will destabilise the teaching profession and further distort the unified conditions of service all teachers across the country enjoy.

The teacher unions which include Ghana National Association of Teachers, National Association of Graduate Teachers, Teachers and Educational Workers of Ghana and Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana, have, thus, called on parliament to suspend further deliberations on the education bill.

