As the match-day 10 fixtures of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League get back in full gear this weekend, there could be surprises and heartbreaks.

Aduana Stars, Ashgold, Medeama, Asante Kotoko and Berekum Chelsea are all having 17 points after nine matches played.

Adomonline.com previews all the matches:

At Techiman, Techiman Eleven Wonders will welcome struggling Kumasi King Faisal to the Techiman Park. Eleven Wonders have not been impressive in the ongoing season.

After nine matches played, Eleven Wonders sit on the 14th position with 10 points but will be hoping to capitalise on their home advantage. However, King Faisal are enduring a torrid campaign and after nine matches played, the Kumasi based side are occupying the bottom of the table with just four points.

The match kicks-off at 3:00 pm.

At the Accra Sports Stadium this evening, Legon Cities FC will host Accra Great Olympics in a mini regional derby. The Royals have been a poor run and will be hoping to stun their vociferous rivals.

In a press conference, head coach of the side, Goran Barjaktarevic says his side will do everything to ensure they pick all three points.

After nine matches played, Cities are occupying the 15th position with 10 points. Despite the exit of George Kwoffie as the head coach of the club, Seth Hoffman has been able to steer the club from the relegation zone leaving them at the 13th position with 10 points.

The match kicks-off at 7:00 pm.

On Saturday, Berekum Chelsea, who were flying high at the start of the season, will entertain Inter Allies at the Golden City.

Chelsea will be hoping to return to winning ways after losing 3:1 to Elmina Sharks in the match-day nine fixtures. The shocking defeat left the players agitating against the referee Selorm Kpormegbe. However, returning to their home grounds, Joseph Asare Bediako and his charges will be aiming at a win.

Allies have not been impressive so far in the campaign. They were held at their home grounds by Legon Cities FC in the match-day nine fixtures. Prosper Nartey and his men lie at the 11th position with 11 points.

The match kicks-off 3:00 pm.

On Sunday, the big match will be staged at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium. Asante Kotoko despite their home match ban will welcome Ashanti Gold to renew their regional rivalry.

The Porcupine Warriors will play without their supporters at the stadium. After picking all three important points against Dreams FC in Dawu, Maxwell Konadu and his men will be aiming at continuing their revival against the Miners. Kotoko sit on the 4th position.

Ashgold will be hoping to put the issue of Ghana Football Association revoking the license of their head coach, Kasim Gokyildiz behind them ahead of the game. The management of the club has asked the assistant coach of the side, Yakubu Mambo to take charge of the club on an interim basis. Meanwhile, AshantiGold lies on the 2nd position on the league log.

Hearts of Oak will welcome Bechem United to the Accra Sports Stadium. The Phobians snatched a point against Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park and will be hoping to build on their fantastic display against the ‘Ogya’ lads on Sunday.

The Phobians have failed to win any of their last two matches played at home. However, Bechem United were held at home by Ebusua Dwarfs at home.

The match kicks-off at 3:00pm.

At Dansoman, Liberty Professionals will host table leaders, Aduana Stars to the Carl Reidnorf Park on Sunday. The Scientific Soccer lads were pipped by Ashgold by a lone goal in the match-day nine fixtures at the Len Clay Stadium at Obuasi and will be hoping to return to winning ways against the two-time Ghana Premier League champions.

However, Aduana Stars have not been on a good run in away matches. They were held at home by Hearts of Oak but will be hoping to maintain their lead on the league log.

The match kicks-off at 3:00pm.

At Tarkwa, Medeama will welcome Elmina Sharks to the Akoon Park. Samuel Boadu and his men are occupying the 3rd position and will be hoping to better their performance against Sharks. Medeama picked a point against Karela United in the match-day 10 game and returning at the home grounds, they will be aiming at a win.

However, Sharks recorded the most stunning scoreline last weekend against Aduana Stars and will be hoping to frustrate the home side on Sunday.

The match kicks-off 3:00pm.

Elsewhere, Ebusua Dwarfs will host Karela United at the Cape Coast Stadium while WAFA welcome Dreams FC to the Sogakope Park.