The Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) and Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) are set to deploy a joint task force and police officers to monitor and ensure compliance with the new transport fares.

Secretary of the association, Emmanuel Yeboah, on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Tuesday said the latest development has become necessary as some drivers have not revised their fares.

“We have realized that some of the drivers are being stubborn and refusing to revise the transport fares. We realized that those doing that are the ones who always stand by the roadside and so we have had a meeting and have decided to apply sanctions.

“In doing so, we will deploy some task force into some stations and we will have some police officers join them to ensure that they comply with the directives,” he said.

This follows the reluctance of some drivers to reduce transport fares following a nationwide directive which took effect from Monday.

They claimed they have not received the new pricing list from their leadership as of Monday morning, hence their inability to implement the new fares.

Meanwhile, the few drivers who have made some reductions, according to passengers, did not use the 15.3 per cent announced.

15.3% reduction in transport fares takes effect today

Abossey Okai spare parts dealers send strong message to GPRTU over transport fares

Forget it! We’ll not reduce transport fares – GPRTU