The divorce between P-Square group member Paul Okoye and his estranged wife Anita has been finalised.

Anita filed for divorce from Paul citing five main factors: infidelity, a fake separation, being an absent parent, fraud, and other challenging situations.

She requested a monthly settlement of $20,000 and a number of her husband’s property.

She further accused her husband of cheating her out of a partnership.

In the divorce petition signed by her lawyer, Ojonimi Akpe and Okutepa J.S at an Abuja High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Maitama, Anita claimed that she had contributed N10 million to her husband with the agreement that she would own a space at his just completed mall in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

The petition reads in part “that I know as a fact that the Petitioner founded a company called TannkCo in 2019. That the Petitioner and the Respondent agreed to build a mall where TannkCo would have its main offices, and the Petitioner contributed N10,000,000.00 (Ten Million Naira) for the purchase of the land and the building of the mall.

“That I know as a fact that the Respondent, upon completion of the mall, reneged on the agreement and failed to give TannkCo a space in the mall.”

However, Anita withdrew her claims at the hearing, opting to settle following her alleged inability to prove her claims in court.

The court also granted joint custody of the children to the parties on October 20, 2022.

Anita would not receive financial compensation in form of alimony or settlement.

Paul Okoye and Anita met in 2004 during their undergraduate days at the University of Abuja.

The duo got married on March 22, 2014, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State and they have three children together: Andre, born in 2013; and the twins, Nathan and Nadia, born in 2017.

This comes days after Paul Okoye was seen in the company of her new love.

Paul Okoye’s new love goes by the name Ivy Ifeoma on Instagram. She is a model, influencer and digital creator. She also runs The Ivy Mark, a female clothing brand.

According to reports, the couple has been going out for a while.