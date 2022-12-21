A young man met his untimely death with another in a critical condition after a tipper truck run into them at Kumbungu in the Northern Region.

The sad incident occurred near Kumbungu District Police station.

Reports by Adom News’ Illiasu Abdul Rauf indicated that the empty tipper truck was from Tamale to Nawuni, a village in the district to fetch sea sand.

accident

It unfortunately run into the duo who were sitting by the road side, killing one instantly.

The deceased has been buried while the injured person is currently at the Kumbungu government hospital receiving treatment.

The cause of the accident is, however, not known.