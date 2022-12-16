Borga Sylvia lost her elder Cynthia Amankwaa Gyamfi, also known as Yaa Sefah or Big Cee, a few weeks ago.

In line with Akan traditions, a one-week observance ceremony was held in Kumasi on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

The ceremony brought together a lot of old Kumawood stars in what could be described as a mini-reunion for actors, producers, and directors.

Videos from the one-week observance for Borga Sylvia’s sister show the actress and her twin sister welcoming and interacting with some of the sympathisers.

Among the notable Kumawood stars who attended were Nana Ama McBrown, Agya Koo, Kwaku Manu, and Apostle John Prah. Directors Samuel Nyamekye and Jackson K. Bentum were also there to support.

Check out some videos and photos of Kumawood stars at the one-week observance: