Two persons have been injured in a clash involving the Gomoa East Assembly Taskforce and a tipper driver at Gomoa Ojobi in the Central Region.

The clash was over the payment of quarry development funds (QDF) by the tipper drivers.

The victims include one tipper driver while the other is also a driver with the assembly.

The Gomoa East District Assembly and Awutu Senya West District Assembly introduced QDF to internally generate revenue and develop quarry communities in the area.

During the engagement, the assemblies concluded that the drivers will pay between GHS80 and GHS100 to the Taskforce after buying stones from the quarries.

But the Kasoa Protoa tipper drivers opposed the decision, resulting in the clash after some of them refused to pay on Tuesday evening.

In an interview with Adom News, Chairman of the Tipper Drivers Association, Benjamin Ankomah, popularly known as Sofo Atinka, accused the assemblies of attacking members with land guards.

Mr Ankomah called on the government to come to their aid as he threatened to mobilise his drivers to attack both assemblies.

Meanwhile, the Gomoa East District Chief Executive, Solomon Darko Quarm, has denied the allegations.

Mr Quarm said the drivers first attacked their driver which led to the misunderstanding.

