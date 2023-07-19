Nigerian Afrobeat star, Davido, is a proud father as his adopted son, Prince Abdulmalik Uthman, graduates from the university.

Davido shared the exciting news on his social media platforms, expressing his happiness for his son’s achievement.

Prince Uthman is the only child of the late Obama 44 of DMW. Until his demise, he was Davido’s road manager and very close friend.

He died on Tuesday, 29 June, 2021 at a Lagos hospital after he complained of difficulty in breathing.

In view of this, Davido took custody of his only son and has played a role of father in every aspect of his life.

Their latest feat is a Bachelor of Arts in Engineering Prince bagged from the Adeleke University owned by Davido’s family.

”It was a Difficult Journey but I made it. Bachelor Of Engineering.. popsi will be like “…yo yo that’s my son o, he is now a graduate…” and I really want to use this medium to appreciate My sweet beautiful Mother #44,” Prince wrote.

The graduation ceremony was a special moment for the family, and Davido celebrated the milestone with a heartfelt message to his son. He emphasized the importance of education and hard work while congratulating his son on his accomplishment.