The Western regional police command has given its account of what led to violence at a palace at Tarkwa Dompem in the Western region on Wednesday.

Divisional Police Commander for Tarkwa Nsuaem, Chief Supt George Andrew, narrating the incident on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday, said police officers stormed the palace to effect a court order for his destoolment.

“Our men were only at the palace on the order of the court and not their own free will. They had gotten a court order to ensure that the chief obeys the laws and just when they got to the palace the chief started threatening to shoot them if they don’t disappear,” he said.

According to Chief Supt Andrew, the melee in the town started when the chief fired several warning shots to disperse the police officers.

As though that was not enough, he said the chief, who had locked himself in the room and refused to come out, set the palace ablaze after which he jumped through the top floor of the storey building.

He said it took the intervention of the fire service to put the fire out, adding that the police managed to retrieve one gun from the chief’s palace.

The chief, the police commander noted, has been treated and discharged after fracturing his leg from the jump.

He was taken to the police station afterwards but was granted bail and will be expected to appear in court.

