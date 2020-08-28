Ama Sarkwa, sister of a man stabbed to death in broad daylight at Liberia Camp in the Gomoa East District of the Central region, has spoken on the latter’s death.

The deceased, identified as Kwabena Sakyi, is reported to have been murdered over suspicion of being a police informant, claims Ama has dismissed.

Ama explained on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday that her brother was only a station bookman at Budumburam, who was only in the area of the incident to buy drinks for his two kids.

“My brother has nothing to do with anyone. He went to buy drinks for his children and so what I know is that he went there to buy something and not to go fight with anyone because he isn’t an informant. He is a station bookman and does his work without any issue.

“What we know is that on that fateful day, he went to pay his susu and was on his way home when the suspect, who he doesn’t know, just stabbed his hand but in the process of running for his life, the guy chased him and stabbed him multiple times,” she cried.

She said her brother had no relationship with the Police in the area and there was no way he could provide information about residents to the security agency.

“My brother doesn’t even know how to write and read and so how would he give information to the police and for what reason. They have just killed my brother for free because I know he is innocent,” she said.

