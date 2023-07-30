Tanzanian side, Yanga SC have signed Ghanaian striker, Hafiz Wontah Konkoni on a two-year deal.

The lanky striker joined the Tanzanian giants from Ghana Premier League side, Bechem United.

The bulky footballer touched down in Tanzania on Saturday to conclude all other documentation of his transfer to the Citizens.

Konkoni will replace Fiston Kalala Mayele who has joined Egyptian side, Pyramids FC.

He had an outstanding in the 2022-23 campaign after netting 15 goals in 29 matches, which earned him an invitation to the Ghana national team ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar in June.

Konkoni has already joined his fellow players at the Avic Town camp to begin preparations for upcoming tournaments, including the Community Shield matches.

Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko and other European clubs were all interested in the services of the promising striker.

Konkoni has been a mainstay in the Ghana Premier League since joining Bechem, scoring 34 goals in 97 appearances across four seasons.

Yanga will be competing in the CAF Champions League and have strengthened their squad with some foreign players, including Konkoni. Yanga reached the finals of the CAF Confederation Cup last season, losing to Algerian side USM Alger.